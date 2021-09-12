-$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that Corvus Gold Inc. (NASDAQ:KOR) will announce ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Corvus Gold’s earnings. Corvus Gold reported earnings of ($0.04) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, October 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Corvus Gold will report full-year earnings of ($0.09) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.11) to ($0.06). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Corvus Gold.

Corvus Gold (NASDAQ:KOR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.03).

KOR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Corvus Gold from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Corvus Gold from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th.

Shares of Corvus Gold stock opened at $3.13 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $397.52 million, a PE ratio of -22.36 and a beta of 1.27. Corvus Gold has a 12-month low of $1.71 and a 12-month high of $3.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.62.

About Corvus Gold

Corvus Gold, Inc mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties. Its projects include North Bullfrog and Mother Lode. The company was founded on April 13, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

