Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Kelt Exploration Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KELTF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $4.35.

KELTF has been the topic of several research reports. Eight Capital began coverage on Kelt Exploration in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.54 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank increased their price target on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.75 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. CIBC raised their price objective on Kelt Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Kelt Exploration from C$4.75 to C$5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Shares of KELTF opened at $2.90 on Friday. Kelt Exploration has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $2.91. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.45.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. is an oil and gas company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas resources. It operates in the area of Grande Prairie in northwestern Alberta and Fort St. John in northeastern British Columbia. The company was founded on October 11, 2012 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

