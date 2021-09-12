Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG) by 14.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,268 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PROG were worth $1,120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of PROG by 26.2% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 183,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,848,000 after acquiring an additional 38,160 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in PROG during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $453,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in PROG by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 28,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in PROG by 373.6% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 68,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,278,000 after buying an additional 53,726 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in PROG by 17.6% during the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 1,323 shares during the period. 90.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other PROG news, CEO Steven A. Michaels purchased 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $42.91 per share, for a total transaction of $321,825.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian Garner purchased 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.89 per share, with a total value of $107,225.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 17,257 shares in the company, valued at $740,152.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 12,500 shares of company stock valued at $536,825. Company insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

PRG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of PROG from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of PROG from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.00.

Shares of NYSE:PRG opened at $45.71 on Friday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.27 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 10.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.99.

PROG (NYSE:PRG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.23. PROG had a net margin of 9.82% and a return on equity of 29.18%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

PROG Company Profile

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

