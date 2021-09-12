Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enstar Group Limited (NASDAQ:ESGR) by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,079 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Enstar Group were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Enstar Group during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Enstar Group by 38.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 285 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $205,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Enstar Group during the first quarter worth about $215,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in Enstar Group by 1,958.0% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $253,000 after buying an additional 979 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

ESGR stock opened at $233.85 on Friday. Enstar Group Limited has a 1 year low of $148.56 and a 1 year high of $269.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.01 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $246.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $247.55.

Enstar Group (NASDAQ:ESGR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The insurance provider reported $13.31 earnings per share for the quarter. Enstar Group had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 80.75%. The business had revenue of $140.71 million during the quarter.

In related news, Director Robert J. Campbell acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 3rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $223.88 per share, for a total transaction of $447,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 45,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,087,137.28. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 9.80% of the company’s stock.

Enstar Group Profile

Enstar Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the acquisition and management of insurance and reinsurance companies. It operates through the following segments: Non-Life Run-off, Atrium, StarStone, and Other. The Non-Life Run-off segment includes subsidiaries that run off property and casualty and other non-life lines of business.

