Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. Makes New Investment in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE)

Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. (NYSE:APLE) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 16,468 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $251,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,036,302 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $233,648,000 after buying an additional 586,799 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 58.3% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,182,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,221,000 after buying an additional 3,013,971 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 19,942.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,268,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $110,915,000 after buying an additional 7,232,079 shares during the period. Monarch Alternative Capital LP lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Monarch Alternative Capital LP now owns 5,284,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $77,001,000 after buying an additional 1,617,882 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Apple Hospitality REIT by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,121,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $78,155,000 after buying an additional 206,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of APLE opened at $14.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72. Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.90 and a 52-week high of $16.57. The company has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.16 and a beta of 1.32.

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.10. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 17.18%. As a group, research analysts predict that Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Apple Hospitality REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 44.44%.

In other news, Chairman Glade M. Knight bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.44 per share, with a total value of $72,200.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now owns 414,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,992,441.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders bought a total of 5,636 shares of company stock valued at $81,478 over the last three months. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

APLE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Apple Hospitality REIT from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.80.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust company, which invests in income-producing real estate, primarily in the lodging sector. It owns hotels located in urban, high-end suburban, and developing markets throughout states, which operates under Marriott, Hilton, or Hyatt brands.

