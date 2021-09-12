Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management, Inc. (NYSE:APO) by 1.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 322 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $65,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $266,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Fiduciary Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Global Management by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 4,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Apollo Global Management by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 9,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 929 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Joshua Harris sold 447,272 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $25,006,977.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,478,500. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Suydam sold 56,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $3,358,811.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,481,849 shares of company stock valued at $146,669,297. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

APO has been the subject of several research reports. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.89.

Shares of APO stock opened at $60.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Apollo Global Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.35 and a 52 week high of $64.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.70.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $553.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.68 million. Apollo Global Management had a net margin of 34.10% and a return on equity of 17.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. Analysts expect that Apollo Global Management, Inc. will post 3.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Apollo Global Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 99.01%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc engages in the provision of alternative investment management services. It operates through the following segments: Credit, Private Equity, and Real Assets. The Credit segment focuses on the investment in non-control corporate and structured debt instruments including performing, stressed, and distressed instruments across the capital structure.

