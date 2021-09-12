PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Acquires 4,585 Shares of NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB) by 13.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 37,881 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 4,585 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $1,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 687.1% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in NBT Bancorp by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 904 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $207,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC bought a new position in NBT Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.54% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Scott Allen Kingsley bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $34.27 per share, for a total transaction of $51,405.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $171,350. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NBTB stock opened at $33.87 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 0.68. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.10 and a 1-year high of $42.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.22 and a 200 day moving average of $37.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $118.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.72 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 30.38%. Analysts anticipate that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This is a boost from NBT Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.31%. NBT Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on NBTB shares. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NBT Bancorp in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Piper Sandler upgraded NBT Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NBT Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management, as well as trust and investment services. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Norwich, NY.

