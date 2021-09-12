Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Burney Co.

Burney Co. lowered its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 169,544 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,683 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 2.1% of Burney Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Burney Co.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $45,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. TCI Fund Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 43.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Fund Management Ltd. now owns 20,483,405 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,829,372,000 after buying an additional 6,168,906 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 14,603.6% in the 1st quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 4,430,203 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,044,509,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400,073 shares in the last quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 1,065.0% in the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 2,969,169 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $700,041,000 after purchasing an additional 2,714,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Microsoft by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 120,231,394 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $28,271,347,000 after purchasing an additional 2,433,232 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

In other Microsoft news, CFO Amy Hood sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.08, for a total value of $18,184,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total value of $22,919,779.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $295.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a current ratio of 2.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $290.27 and its 200 day moving average is $263.21. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $196.25 and a fifty-two week high of $305.84.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 28.11%.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

