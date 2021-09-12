Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $2,246,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 575.9% during the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the second quarter worth about $88,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lincoln National during the first quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Key Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 82.9% during the second quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 1,829 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 76.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LNC stock opened at $65.44 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $64.83 and a 200-day moving average of $64.58. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $71.68. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $12.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.24.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.87. Lincoln National had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 5.47%. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.79 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 11th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.75%.

In related news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares in the company, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Lincoln National from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.50.

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

