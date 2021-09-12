On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Trading Up 1.5%

On the Beach Group plc (LON:OTB) shares were up 1.5% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 347.50 ($4.54) and last traded at GBX 346 ($4.52). Approximately 118,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average daily volume of 434,894 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 341 ($4.46).

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 470 ($6.14) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Liberum Capital cut their price target on shares of On the Beach Group from GBX 400 ($5.23) to GBX 325 ($4.25) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Libertas Partners restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 400 ($5.23) price objective on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, June 16th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of £572.28 million and a PE ratio of -18.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 335.53 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 378.41.

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

