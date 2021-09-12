Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Conagra Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CAG) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 62,969 shares of the company’s stock after selling 577 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Conagra Brands were worth $2,291,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of CAG. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Conagra Brands in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in Conagra Brands by 591.3% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Conagra Brands by 208.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 995 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Conagra Brands from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Conagra Brands from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.90.

In other Conagra Brands news, EVP Colleen Batcheler sold 6,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.96, for a total transaction of $217,101.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard H. Lenny acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.14 per share, for a total transaction of $341,400.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 128,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,378,830.54. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CAG opened at $33.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $33.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Conagra Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.25 and a 12 month high of $39.09.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 15.33% and a net margin of 11.61%. Conagra Brands’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Conagra Brands, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This is a positive change from Conagra Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Conagra Brands’s dividend payout ratio is 47.35%.

Conagra Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of processed and packaged foods. It operates through the following segments: Grocery and Snacks; Refrigerated and Frozen; International; and Foodservice. The Grocery and Snacks segment includes branded, shelf stable food products sold in various retail channels in the United States.

