SDX Energy (LON:SDX) Stock Price Down 1%

SDX Energy plc (LON:SDX) fell 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 10.20 ($0.13) and last traded at GBX 10.25 ($0.13). 380,682 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 14% from the average session volume of 333,128 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 10.35 ($0.14).

Several research firms recently issued reports on SDX. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) target price on shares of SDX Energy in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 35 ($0.46) price target on shares of SDX Energy in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 35 ($0.46).

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 13.48 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 15.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm has a market capitalization of £21.05 million and a PE ratio of -3.53.

SDX Energy plc engages in the exploration, production, and development of oil and gas in the Arab Republic of Egypt and the Kingdom of Morocco. The company has interest in 50% in Meseda and Rabul fields in the West Gharib, Egypt; 55% interest in the South Disouq concession located in the Nile Delta region, Egypt; and a 75% interest in the in five exploration permits, consisting of Sebou Central, Gharb Occidental, Lalla Mimouna Nord, Moulay Bouchta Ouest, and Lalla Mimouna Sud exploration permits situated in the Gharb Basin, Morocco.

