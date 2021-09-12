NextEnergy Solar Fund (LON:NESF) Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited (LON:NESF) were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 98.56 ($1.29) and last traded at GBX 98.50 ($1.29). Approximately 341,260 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 61% from the average daily volume of 885,560 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 98.30 ($1.28).

Separately, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “house stock” rating on shares of NextEnergy Solar Fund in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 100.64 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 100.06. The firm has a market capitalization of £579.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.08.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.79 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from NextEnergy Solar Fund’s previous dividend of $1.76. This represents a dividend yield of 1.75%. NextEnergy Solar Fund’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

NextEnergy Solar Fund Limited specializes in investments in operational solar photovoltaic (PV) assets. The fund intends primarily to acquire operating assets, but may invest in assets that are under development, that is, at the stage of origination, project planning or construction. Within this sector it intends to acquire assets that are primarily ground-based and utility-scale and which are on sites that may be agricultural, industrial, and/or commercial.

