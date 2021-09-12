Loungers (LON:LGRS) Shares Up 0.5%

Loungers plc (LON:LGRS) shot up 0.5% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as GBX 276 ($3.61) and last traded at GBX 276 ($3.61). 2,903 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 55,904 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 274.75 ($3.59).

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on LGRS. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) price target on shares of Loungers in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Loungers from GBX 340 ($4.44) to GBX 350 ($4.57) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.81, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of £283.56 million and a PE ratio of -25.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 278.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 272.54.

Loungers plc operates cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants under the Lounge and Cosy Club brands in England and Wales. As of April 19, 2020, it operated 165 sites, including 136 Lounges and 29 Cosy Club cafÃ©s, bars, and restaurants. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

