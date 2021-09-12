Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
NYSE QS opened at $21.08 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.
QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.
About QuantumScape
QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.
