Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.17, for a total transaction of $443,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NYSE QS opened at $21.08 on Friday. QuantumScape Co. has a 52 week low of $11.25 and a 52 week high of $132.73. The company has a current ratio of 62.45, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock has a market cap of $8.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.05. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.66.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities research analysts expect that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of QS. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 50.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 32,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,769 shares during the period. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,400,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 59.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuantumScape in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,693,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of QuantumScape by 485.4% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 46,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,097,000 after acquiring an additional 38,867 shares during the period. 14.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on QS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of QuantumScape in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

See Also: How to Trade Using Analysts Ratings

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.