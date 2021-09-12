First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) Trading Down 1%

Shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (NASDAQ:QCLN) were down 1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $65.17 and last traded at $65.26. Approximately 300,446 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 51% from the average daily volume of 607,476 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.89.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $65.79 and its 200 day moving average is $65.43.

Get First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of QCLN. Blume Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 60.0% during the second quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 150.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund by 41.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund (the Fund), formerly First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S. Liquid Series Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index (the Index) (formerly NASDAQ Clean Edge U.S.

Read More: Inflation

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust NASDAQ Clean Edge Green Energy Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.