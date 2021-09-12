Insider Selling: Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Sells $322,280.00 in Stock

Porch Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRCH) COO Matthew Neagle sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $322,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 335,450 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,722,059. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Matthew Neagle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 31st, Matthew Neagle sold 3,800 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.39, for a total value of $73,682.00.

On Friday, August 27th, Matthew Neagle sold 5,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $107,195.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Matthew Neagle sold 12,000 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $233,880.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Matthew Neagle sold 1,500 shares of Porch Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.49, for a total value of $29,235.00.

NASDAQ:PRCH opened at $22.22 on Friday. Porch Group, Inc. has a one year low of $10.03 and a one year high of $24.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 0.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67.

Porch Group (NASDAQ:PRCH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. As a group, analysts predict that Porch Group, Inc. will post -0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on PRCH. Zacks Investment Research cut Porch Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 21st. Oppenheimer began coverage on Porch Group in a report on Monday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark increased their target price on Porch Group from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Porch Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.14.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $27,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $68,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in Porch Group during the second quarter worth $71,000. 54.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Porch Group Company Profile

Porch Group, Inc operates a software platform in the United States and Canada. It provides software and services under the ISN, HireAHelper, and Kandela brands to home services companies, such as home inspectors, homebuyers and homeowners, insurance carriers, moving companies, security companies, and TV/internet providers, as well as offers moving concierge services.

