John Geschke Sells 3,000 Shares of Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Stock

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) insider John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.36, for a total value of $370,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

John Geschke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.61, for a total value of $376,830.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, John Geschke sold 3,000 shares of Zendesk stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.96, for a total value of $443,880.00.

ZEN opened at $117.25 on Friday. Zendesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.05 and a 52 week high of $166.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $136.60. The firm has a market cap of $14.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.04 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.03). Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 31.88% and a negative net margin of 18.77%. The firm had revenue of $318.22 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $320.17 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Zendesk, Inc. will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

ZEN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upgraded Zendesk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $171.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zendesk in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Zendesk from $186.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zendesk from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.2% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,089,408 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,205,437,000 after acquiring an additional 1,197,247 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 8.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,901,535 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,047,903,000 after acquiring an additional 607,050 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 15.6% in the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,704,446 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $389,790,000 after acquiring an additional 365,919 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Zendesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,390,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $344,992,000 after acquiring an additional 130,067 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the second quarter valued at $317,846,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.76% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

