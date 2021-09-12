Fifth Third Bancorp Reduces Stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK)

Fifth Third Bancorp reduced its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) by 76.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,889 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,278 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $32,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAK. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 117.2% in the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 18,717,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,775,000 after purchasing an additional 10,098,979 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 196,170.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,980,000 after buying an additional 1,367,308 shares in the last quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 5.5% during the first quarter. Glenview Capital Management LLC now owns 16,104,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,063,000 after buying an additional 843,710 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Takeda Pharmaceutical by 37.7% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,687,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,811,000 after buying an additional 462,051 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BFAM Partners Cayman Ltd purchased a new position in Takeda Pharmaceutical during the first quarter worth $6,002,000. 3.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Takeda Pharmaceutical stock opened at $16.89 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.19. The company has a market capitalization of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.57 and a beta of 1.05. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a fifty-two week low of $15.30 and a fifty-two week high of $19.97.

Takeda Pharmaceutical (NYSE:TAK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 14.69%. The business had revenue of $8.68 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Takeda Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd. engages in the research and development, manufacture, import and export sale, and marketing of pharmaceutical drugs. It operates through the following segments: Prescription Drug, Consumer Healthcare, and Other. The Prescription Drugs segment includes the manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products.

