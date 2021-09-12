Fifth Third Bancorp Acquires Shares of 1,050 Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE)

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF by 220.4% during the first quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF during the second quarter worth about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA FNDE opened at $32.53 on Friday. Schwab Fundamental Emerging Markets Large Company Index ETF has a 1 year low of $23.10 and a 1 year high of $33.42. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.57.

