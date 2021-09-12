Fifth Third Bancorp Invests $36,000 in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CALF. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $41,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $75,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the second quarter worth $89,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 258.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 2,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the first quarter worth $272,000.

BATS:CALF opened at $42.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.67.

