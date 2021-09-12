Insider Buying: REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Purchases $758,500.00 in Stock

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) Director Paul J. Bamatter bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.17 per share, for a total transaction of $758,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 150,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,275,500. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

REVG opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 179.89 and a beta of 2.68. REV Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.10 and a twelve month high of $22.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Get REV Group alerts:

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $593.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $663.40 million. REV Group had a net margin of 0.28% and a return on equity of 9.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. REV Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 333.33%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in REV Group by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 125,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 30,463 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 86,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,351,000 after buying an additional 48,983 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 183.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 315,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after buying an additional 204,153 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of REV Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,707,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of REV Group by 26.1% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 401,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,305,000 after buying an additional 83,165 shares during the period. 83.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on REVG. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of REV Group from $9.20 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of REV Group from $20.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REV Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. TheStreet raised shares of REV Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of REV Group in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.33.

REV Group Company Profile

REV Group, Inc is a holding company. The firm engages in the manufacture, distribution, and design of specialty vehicles and related aftermarket parts and services. It operates through the following segments: Fire and Emergency; Commercial; and Recreation. The Fire and Emergency segment offers fire apparatus, and ambulance products.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Receive News & Ratings for REV Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for REV Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.