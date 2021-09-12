Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW)

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) by 8,500.0% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter worth about $76,168,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 79.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 185,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,904,000 after buying an additional 81,950 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 52.2% in the second quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 53,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,545,000 after buying an additional 18,192 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,096,000. Finally, Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF by 81.6% in the second quarter. Canvas Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after purchasing an additional 19,232 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI Mexico ETF alerts:

Shares of EWW opened at $50.01 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.06. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 1-year low of $30.82 and a 1-year high of $51.49.

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

Recommended Story: Intrinsic Value and Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Mexico ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.