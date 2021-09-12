765 Shares in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FMB. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the second quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 182.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,828 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:FMB opened at $57.27 on Friday. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a 52 week low of $55.28 and a 52 week high of $57.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $57.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.09.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%.

