Fifth Third Bancorp Buys Shares of 325 Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 325 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FNV. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Franco-Nevada in the first quarter valued at about $732,000. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 3.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 11,198 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 25.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 54,371 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after buying an additional 11,170 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 15.4% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 94,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,875,000 after buying an additional 12,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,305,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares in the last quarter. 68.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:FNV opened at $141.79 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.94, a PEG ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $149.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $141.46. Franco-Nevada Co. has a twelve month low of $105.62 and a twelve month high of $163.79.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 54.62% and a return on equity of 11.94%. Equities research analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Franco-Nevada’s payout ratio is 44.28%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$189.00 to C$195.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Industrial Alliance Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a C$250.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada in a research note on Friday, June 11th. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$200.00 to C$205.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.67.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

