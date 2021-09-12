Fifth Third Bancorp Buys 292 Shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE)

Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GSIE) by 25.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,443 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 144.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 585 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 677 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of GSIE opened at $36.08 on Friday. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $26.91 and a 12-month high of $36.48. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.50 and its 200 day moving average is $34.71.

