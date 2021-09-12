American Century Companies Inc. Buys 46,153 Shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) by 81.4% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 102,877 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 46,153 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Occidental Petroleum were worth $3,217,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 21.6% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,460,692 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $45,676,000 after buying an additional 259,402 shares during the period. Commerce Bank grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 55.6% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,517 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after buying an additional 16,260 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the second quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. bought a new stake in Occidental Petroleum during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Occidental Petroleum by 26.0% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 65,470 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,743,000 after buying an additional 13,493 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.29% of the company’s stock.

OXY stock opened at $24.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. Occidental Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $8.52 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.96.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.85 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative net margin of 26.10% and a negative return on equity of 10.45%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.76) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Occidental Petroleum Co. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 9th. Occidental Petroleum’s payout ratio is presently -1.02%.

In related news, Director Stephen I. Chazen purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.76 per share, for a total transaction of $515,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OXY. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “average” rating and issued a $32.00 price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum in a research report on Sunday, June 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Occidental Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Occidental Petroleum from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Occidental Petroleum currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.14.

Occidental Petroleum Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corp. engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Midstream and Marketing. The Oil and Gas segment explores for, develops and produces oil and condensate, natural gas liquids and natural gas.

