Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Shares Bought by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA) by 42.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,742 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,346 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IMKTA. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,016,000. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 24.8% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 897,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,299,000 after acquiring an additional 178,600 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,780,000. Scion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 34.6% in the 1st quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,248,000 after acquiring an additional 38,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Euclidean Technologies Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ingles Markets in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,174,000. 67.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ IMKTA opened at $67.93 on Friday. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a twelve month low of $34.92 and a twelve month high of $70.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.71 and a beta of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $61.91.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.84 earnings per share for the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.86%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th were paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%.

Ingles Markets Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products comprises of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, and video.

See Also: How analysts view the yield curve



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.