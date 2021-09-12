Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) Shares Acquired by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS) by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,831 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 38,193 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Vipshop were worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIPS. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Vipshop by 6.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 40,838 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after buying an additional 2,475 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 52.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $174,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 344.5% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 81,358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,430,000 after purchasing an additional 63,056 shares during the period. Unigestion Holding SA raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 86.9% during the first quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 61,194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after purchasing an additional 28,448 shares during the period. Finally, Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich raised its position in shares of Vipshop by 421.7% during the first quarter. Lester Murray Antman dba SimplyRich now owns 51,887 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,549,000 after purchasing an additional 41,942 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.74% of the company’s stock.

VIPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Vipshop from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. HSBC dropped their price target on Vipshop from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. UBS Group lowered Vipshop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Vipshop from $37.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.27.

Shares of VIPS stock opened at $14.62 on Friday. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $46.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.63. The firm has a market cap of $10.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 0.58.

Vipshop (NYSE:VIPS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The technology company reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $1.80. Vipshop had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.40%. The company had revenue of $29.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 22.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VipShop Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of online products sales and distributions services. It offers womenswear; menswear; footwear; accessories; handbags; apparel for children; sportswear and sporting goods; cosmetic goods; home and lifestyle products; luxury goods; and gifts and miscellaneous.

