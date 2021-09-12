Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Grows Stock Position in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) by 108.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,737 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,018 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Berkeley Lights were worth $347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BLI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $52,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 445 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights during the 1st quarter worth about $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Berkeley Lights by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BLI opened at $35.30 on Friday. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a one year low of $33.85 and a one year high of $113.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.94. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $19.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.75 million. Berkeley Lights had a negative net margin of 69.79% and a negative return on equity of 22.41%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Berkeley Lights news, CAO Matthew W. Rosinack sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 23,454 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stuart L. Merkadeau sold 13,023 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.82, for a total value of $622,759.86. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 161,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,717,526.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 419,652 shares of company stock worth $16,260,312 in the last 90 days. 20.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

BLI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. KeyCorp cut Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, BTIG Research cut their target price on Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Berkeley Lights has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.33.

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

