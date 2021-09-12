Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $330,000 Position in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lessened its holdings in REGENXBIO Inc. (NASDAQ:RGNX) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,502 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,670 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in REGENXBIO were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 92.6% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 92,781 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,605,000 after purchasing an additional 11,769 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 31.0% in the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 17.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 35,818 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after purchasing an additional 5,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of REGENXBIO by 8.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,444 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $639,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. 74.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of REGENXBIO from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of REGENXBIO in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, REGENXBIO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.63.

In other news, CEO Kenneth T. Mills sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $180,090.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 285,484 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,425,069.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RGNX opened at $33.08 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.73 and its 200-day moving average is $35.68. REGENXBIO Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.92 and a 52-week high of $50.26. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 1.17.

REGENXBIO (NASDAQ:RGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.08) by ($0.28). REGENXBIO had a negative return on equity of 31.31% and a negative net margin of 90.05%. The company had revenue of $22.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.91) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that REGENXBIO Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

REGENXBIO Company Profile

REGENXBIO, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development, commercialization, and licensing of recombinant adeno-associated virus gene therapy. Its product candidates include NAV Technology Platform, which consists of exclusive rights to novel adeno-associated viral vectors; and therapeutic programs such as RGX-314, RGX-202, RGX-121, RGX-111, RGX-181, and RGX-381.

