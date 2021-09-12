Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $179.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Global Payments' acquisition of Mineral Tree will give it a wide footprint in the cloud based business to business payment market. Its agreement with AWS expands its reach and provides a strong global marketing partnership. Its pact with Google will advance its technology-enabled distribution strategy. The buyout of Total System Services widely exposed it to the fast-evolving payments market, globally. Its cost-cutting measures will aid its margins. Solid operating cash flows enables strategic investments. A strong solvency position bodes well. A favorable guidance for 2021 buoys investors confidence. However, its commercial card business is likely to remain stressed as corporate travel is still expected to be depressed throughout 2021. Lower than industry average ROE makes the stock unattractive. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Global Payments from $231.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Global Payments from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Global Payments from $220.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $218.38.

NYSE:GPN opened at $166.37 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $176.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $193.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $48.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.16. Global Payments has a twelve month low of $153.33 and a twelve month high of $220.81.

Global Payments (NYSE:GPN) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.14. Global Payments had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The company had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 earnings per share. Global Payments’s quarterly revenue was up 40.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Global Payments will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. This is a boost from Global Payments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Global Payments’s payout ratio is 12.98%.

Global Payments declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, August 2nd that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Connie D. Mcdaniel purchased 1,150 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $173.48 per share, for a total transaction of $199,502.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 13,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,515.60. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey Steven Sloan purchased 2,946 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $169.87 per share, with a total value of $500,437.02. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 291,264 shares in the company, valued at $49,477,015.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 4,686 shares of company stock valued at $800,475 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GPN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 111,641 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,241,000 after buying an additional 36,216 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 51,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,409,000 after buying an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Payments during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,481 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,322,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Global Payments by 24.4% during the 1st quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

About Global Payments

Global Payments, Inc engages in the provision of payment technology and software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions and Business & Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment provides payments technology and software solutions to customers globally.

