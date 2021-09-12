Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Del Taco Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:TACO) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Del Taco Restaurants in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 65.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TACO opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $309.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.04. Del Taco Restaurants has a 12-month low of $7.23 and a 12-month high of $11.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $124.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.79 million. Del Taco Restaurants had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. Del Taco Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.