Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, twenty-one have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $98.83.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FANG shares. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Diamondback Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $86.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of Diamondback Energy from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 241.3% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 512 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 31.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 579 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 203.2% during the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 570 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FANG opened at $75.04 on Friday. Diamondback Energy has a 52-week low of $23.63 and a 52-week high of $102.53. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $80.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $13.59 billion, a PE ratio of -8.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a negative net margin of 30.34% and a positive return on equity of 9.49%. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Diamondback Energy will post 9.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.40%. This is a positive change from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is presently 59.21%.

Diamondback Energy Company Profile

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

See Also: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.