Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Avalara Inc. is a provider of cloud-based tax compliance solutions. It offers businesses of all sizes achieve compliance with transaction taxes including sales and use, VAT, excise, communications and other tax types. Avalara Inc. is based in Seattle, United States. “

Get Avalara alerts:

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on AVLR. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Avalara in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a buy rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Avalara from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Avalara from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $199.13.

AVLR opened at $184.12 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $150.40. Avalara has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -195.87 and a beta of 0.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.28. Avalara had a negative net margin of 13.67% and a negative return on equity of 5.87%. The business had revenue of $169.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.10 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avalara will post -1.1 EPS for the current year.

In other Avalara news, Director Rajeev Singh sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.02, for a total value of $119,014.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ross Tennenbaum sold 1,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.90, for a total transaction of $300,042.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,689 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,601,641.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 55,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,855,184 in the last quarter. 2.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 537,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,720,000 after purchasing an additional 11,063 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 102,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,521,000 after purchasing an additional 8,655 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Highside Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avalara during the 1st quarter worth $8,406,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avalara by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 42,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,846,000 after purchasing an additional 9,506 shares during the last quarter. 88.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avalara (AVLR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.