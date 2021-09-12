American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Holdings in The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) by 35.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 81,711 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 21,500 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in The Greenbrier Companies were worth $3,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 1,274.7% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 956 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in The Greenbrier Companies by 146.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,296 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its stake in shares of The Greenbrier Companies by 111.6% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,331 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Grandview Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Greenbrier Companies in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 98.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GBX stock opened at $43.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.25. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.01 and a fifty-two week high of $50.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4,348.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.56.

The Greenbrier Companies (NYSE:GBX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The transportation company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.56. The Greenbrier Companies had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 0.67%. The firm had revenue of $450.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $489.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. will post 0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. The Greenbrier Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.43%.

In other news, CEO William A. Furman purchased 69,783 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.05 per share, with a total value of $3,004,158.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles J. Swindells sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.21, for a total transaction of $84,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,698,783.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.74% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GBX. Bank of America upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Greenbrier Companies in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of The Greenbrier Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

The Greenbrier Companies Profile

Greenbrier Cos., Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of railroad freight car equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing; Wheels, Repair and Parts; and Leasing and Services. The Manufacturing segment includes double-stack intermodal railcars, tank cars, and marine vessels.

