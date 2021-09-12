Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) by 66.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,966 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Hess were worth $5,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Hess by 37.5% during the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 84,564 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,384,000 after purchasing an additional 23,048 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hess by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 948,510 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $82,424,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its position in shares of Hess by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 918,659 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $80,317,000 after purchasing an additional 364,896 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth $358,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hess in the second quarter worth $246,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total value of $13,386,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 137,525 shares in the company, valued at $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Hess from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Hess from $86.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.56.

Shares of HES opened at $67.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a PE ratio of -125.50 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.57. Hess Co. has a fifty-two week low of $34.82 and a fifty-two week high of $91.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.23.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.05) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hess Co. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -34.13%.

Hess Corp is an exploration and production company, which engages in exploration, development, production, transportation, purchase & sale of crude oil, natural gas liquids and natural gas with production operations. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production and Midstream.

