Creative Planning Makes New $291,000 Investment in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH)

Creative Planning acquired a new position in UiPath Inc. (NASDAQ:PATH) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,289 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PATH. Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $34,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UiPath in the second quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new position in shares of UiPath during the 2nd quarter worth about $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on PATH. Bank of America began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Mizuho began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Summit Insights began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Macquarie began coverage on shares of UiPath in a research report on Monday, May 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.71.

In related news, Director Philippe Botteri sold 163,539 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.18, for a total transaction of $9,841,777.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Brad Brubaker sold 6,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.13, for a total transaction of $416,271.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,700 shares in the company, valued at $416,271. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 340,052 shares of company stock valued at $20,960,765 in the last ninety days. 28.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UiPath stock opened at $55.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $62.42. UiPath Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.57 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

UiPath (NASDAQ:PATH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, September 6th. The healthcare company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $195.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.72 million. UiPath’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that UiPath Inc. will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, and Japan. It develops UiPath Studio, a platform designed for RPA developers looking to build complex process automations with built-in governance capabilities, such as robust debugging tools, application programming interface automation, wizards to automate desktop or web applications, leverage custom code, and to integrate machine learning models into production workflows.

