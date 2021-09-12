Creative Planning Takes Position in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Creative Planning bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 8,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $303,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 159,535 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after buying an additional 8,369 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 20,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $718,000 after buying an additional 6,559 shares in the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 93.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 33,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after buying an additional 16,332 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 217,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,677,000 after buying an additional 37,694 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper during the second quarter worth approximately $10,777,000. Institutional investors own 46.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KDP stock opened at $34.83 on Friday. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.67 and a 12 month high of $37.11. The firm has a market cap of $49.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $35.09 and a 200-day moving average of $35.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Keurig Dr Pepper (NASDAQ:KDP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Keurig Dr Pepper had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 13.49%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.07 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Justin Whitmore bought 1,025 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $34.34 per share, for a total transaction of $35,198.50. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

KDP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Keurig Dr Pepper from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Keurig Dr Pepper from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.17.

About Keurig Dr Pepper

Keurig Dr Pepper, Inc engages in the production and marketing of non-alcoholic beverages. It operates through the following segments: Coffee Systems, Packaged Beverages, Beverage Concentrates, and Latin America Beverages. The Coffee Systems segment includes manufacture and distribution of finished goods relating to coffee, pods, and brewers.

