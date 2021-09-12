Rhumbline Advisers Trims Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) by 14.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 248,927 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 43,228 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.30% of Wolverine World Wide worth $8,374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,182 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $3,202,000 after acquiring an additional 11,644 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 17.6% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,723 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 186,678 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $6,280,000 after buying an additional 18,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moody Aldrich Partners LLC lifted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC now owns 375,236 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,623,000 after buying an additional 43,766 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.69% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Kyle Hanson sold 2,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.50, for a total transaction of $81,431.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,706.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WWW opened at $33.90 on Friday. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.12 and a 12 month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.88 and a beta of 1.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $34.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.20. Wolverine World Wide had a positive return on equity of 20.83% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts forecast that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.01%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet downgraded Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.27.

Wolverine World Wide Company Profile

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

