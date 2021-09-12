Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Morningstar, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORN) by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,477 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,154 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.07% of Morningstar worth $8,093,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 14.0% during the second quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 5,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,468,000 after acquiring an additional 703 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Morningstar by 31.8% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 2,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Morningstar by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,083 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Morningstar by 20.0% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,640 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the period. Finally, Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Morningstar by 26.8% in the second quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 2,572 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $661,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. 50.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 253 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.93, for a total value of $63,232.29. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,390,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,596,278,431.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Joseph D. Mansueto sold 8,588 shares of Morningstar stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.42, for a total value of $2,038,962.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,562,363 shares in the company, valued at $4,407,076,223.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 282,828 shares of company stock worth $73,172,401. 45.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MORN opened at $278.38 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Morningstar, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.53 and a 12 month high of $288.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $260.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $247.26. The firm has a market cap of $11.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.34 and a beta of 1.08.

Morningstar Company Profile

Morningstar, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It offers morningstar data, morningstar direct, morningstar investment management, morningstar advisor workstation, workplace solutions, pitchbook data, morningstar enterprise components, morningstar research, morningstar credit ratings and morningstar indexes.

