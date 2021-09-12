Rhumbline Advisers Buys 24,663 Shares of Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 790,627 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,663 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Antero Midstream were worth $8,215,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sandy Spring Bank grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 66.7% during the first quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,334 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Antero Midstream by 2.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,733 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,491 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 0.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 265,874 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 1,662 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 1.7% during the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 105,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Antero Midstream by 2.5% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 97,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. 51.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AM shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Antero Midstream from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Antero Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Jonestrading lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Antero Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.58.

In other Antero Midstream news, insider Brendan E. Krueger bought 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $37,600.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 3.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AM stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $9.66 and a 200-day moving average of $9.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Antero Midstream Co. has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.96 and a beta of 3.29.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.04. Antero Midstream had a net margin of 38.65% and a return on equity of 17.81%. The company had revenue of $232.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $216.81 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 28th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

Antero Midstream Company Profile

Antero Midstream Corp. owns, operates and develops midstream energy assets to service Antero Resources production and completion activity. It operates through the following segments: Gathering and Processing and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collect and process production from Antero Resources wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

