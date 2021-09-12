Stephen Douglass Sells 34,516 Shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Stock

Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) VP Stephen Douglass sold 34,516 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Saturday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.07, for a total transaction of $2,176,924.12. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,526,256.47. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stephen Douglass also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 7th, Stephen Douglass sold 2,495 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.61, for a total transaction of $158,706.95.

On Friday, August 6th, Stephen Douglass sold 7,052 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.51, for a total transaction of $419,664.52.

Shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock opened at $62.78 on Friday. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $26.14 and a 52-week high of $64.25. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 130.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 1.04.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.10. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 15.33% and a return on equity of 19.33%. The business had revenue of $125.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on LSCC. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating and issued a $53.00 price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.43.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 5,519.2% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor during the second quarter worth about $55,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 31.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor during the first quarter worth about $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

Lattice Semiconductor Company Profile

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

