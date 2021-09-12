Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Given New $12.00 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) had its target price decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $21.00 to $12.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Nikola in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. BTIG Research lowered their target price on Nikola from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nikola from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Nikola from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NASDAQ:NKLA opened at $9.66 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.60. The company has a market capitalization of $3.85 billion, a PE ratio of -7.10 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Nikola has a 52-week low of $9.02 and a 52-week high of $37.95.

Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.27. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nikola will post -1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 2,397,671 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.05, for a total transaction of $24,096,593.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trevor R. Milton sold 491,039 shares of Nikola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.63, for a total value of $5,219,744.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,190,728 shares of company stock valued at $63,440,033 over the last three months. Insiders own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NKLA. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Nikola by 299.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,025,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,178,000 after buying an additional 9,018,477 shares in the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 702.7% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 9,660,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,191,000 after buying an additional 8,457,471 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Nikola by 389.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,933,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,039,000 after buying an additional 3,130,472 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Nikola by 506.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,000,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,124,000 after buying an additional 1,670,726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Nikola by 113.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,098,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,953,000 after buying an additional 1,649,266 shares in the last quarter. 15.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nikola

Nikola Corp. engages in the provision of zero-emissions transportation and infrastructure solutions. It designs and manufactures battery-electric and hydrogen-electric vehicles, electric vehicle drivetrains, vehicle components, energy storage systems and hydrogen fueling station infrastructure. The company was founded by Trevor Milton in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

