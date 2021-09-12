Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) Downgraded by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $9.50 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $10.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of Kadmon in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Raymond James cut Kadmon from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Kadmon from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. UBS Group began coverage on Kadmon in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a buy rating and a $9.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kadmon from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $11.83.

Kadmon stock opened at $9.09 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.57 billion, a PE ratio of -13.57 and a beta of 1.63. Kadmon has a 12 month low of $3.14 and a 12 month high of $9.20. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 9.46 and a quick ratio of 9.46.

Kadmon (NASDAQ:KDMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18). The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.34 million. Kadmon had a negative return on equity of 260.49% and a negative net margin of 5,961.77%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Kadmon will post -0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in Kadmon by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 120,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 29.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,266,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,011 shares during the last quarter. Jefferies Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 13,098.0% in the 2nd quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 1,443,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432,400 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,368,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,297,000 after purchasing an additional 50,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Kadmon by 49.7% in the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 193,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.79% of the company’s stock.

Kadmon Company Profile

Kadmon Holdings, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing small molecules and biologics to address unmet medical need. The company’s clinical pipeline includes treatments for immune and fibrotic diseases as well as immuno-oncology therapies. The firms late-stage product candidate KD025, which is an orally administered selective inhibitor of Rho-associated coiled-coil kinase engages in development for the treatment of inflammatory and fibrotic diseases.

