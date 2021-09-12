Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) Price Target Raised to $82.00

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) had its target price increased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $78.00 to $82.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on JCI. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. HSBC lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $70.50.

Shares of JCI opened at $75.07 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.16 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.03, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. Johnson Controls International has a 1-year low of $39.79 and a 1-year high of $76.83.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.83. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The business had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.27 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 176,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.17, for a total value of $12,049,320.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of JCI. Amundi bought a new position in Johnson Controls International during the 2nd quarter worth about $345,880,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 14.2% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 30,296,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,765,000 after acquiring an additional 3,765,174 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 197.2% during the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,645,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,840,000 after acquiring an additional 3,082,775 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 45.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,358,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,290,000 after acquiring an additional 2,921,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Johnson Controls International by 283.7% during the 1st quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 3,784,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,806,000 after acquiring an additional 2,798,004 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of buildings products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

