UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. reduced its position in shares of UFP Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPI) by 40.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 53,035 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 36,027 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in UFP Industries were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in UFP Industries during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $38,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $56,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of UFP Industries by 122.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 900 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of UFP Industries in the first quarter worth $135,000. 75.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on UFPI shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on UFP Industries from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised UFP Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Sidoti raised UFP Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of UFPI stock opened at $70.26 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $74.96. UFP Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.82 and a fifty-two week high of $89.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.46 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

UFP Industries (NASDAQ:UFPI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The construction company reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.97. UFP Industries had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $2.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 117.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that UFP Industries, Inc. will post 6.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. UFP Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 15.00%.

In other news, insider Patrick M. Benton sold 16,728 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.46, for a total transaction of $1,262,294.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 98,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,397,117.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 3.53% of the company’s stock.

UFP Industries Company Profile

UFP Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes wood and wood alternative products. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Industrial and Construction. The Retail segment comprises national home center retailers, retail-oriented regional lumberyards and contractor-oriented lumberyards. The Industrial segment manufacturers pallets, specialty crates, wooden boxes, and other containers used for packaging, shipping and material handling purposes.

