Russell Investments Group Ltd. Acquires 107,694 Shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America Ltd. (NASDAQ:LILAK) by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 107,694 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.12% of Liberty Latin America worth $4,023,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $38,929,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 1,805.0% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,617,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,804,000 after buying an additional 1,532,426 shares in the last quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 129.6% during the first quarter. Soditic Asset Management LLP now owns 1,103,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,329,000 after buying an additional 623,170 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 292.2% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 746,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,688,000 after buying an additional 556,041 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QVT Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the first quarter worth $6,696,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Liberty Latin America stock opened at $13.43 on Friday. Liberty Latin America Ltd. has a 1-year low of $7.47 and a 1-year high of $14.95. The company has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -70.68 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.90.

Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILAK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LILAK shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Pivotal Research increased their price objective on Liberty Latin America from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

About Liberty Latin America

Liberty Latin America Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of fixed, mobile and subsea telecommunications services. It operates through the following segments: C&W Caribbean and Networks, VTR/Cabletica, C&W Panama, and Liberty Puerto Rico. The C&W Caribbean and Networks segment provides video, broadband, telephony, and mobile services.

