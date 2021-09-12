Swiss National Bank Sells 7,700 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 210,300 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 7,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $11,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,126,313 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,170,000 after acquiring an additional 596,232 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,736,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,305,000 after acquiring an additional 669,911 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,619,963 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $92,467,000 after acquiring an additional 128,246 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,530,243 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $87,346,000 after acquiring an additional 70,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new stake in Glacier Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $44,988,000. 71.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Glacier Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th.

In other Glacier Bancorp news, Chairman Craig A. Langel purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $51.55 per share, with a total value of $773,250.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $50.54 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $52.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $67.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.02.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 38.58% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $190.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.14 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 12th. This is a boost from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Glacier Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.55%.

Glacier Bancorp Company Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Residential Real Estate Loans, Home Equity loans, and Other Consumer Loans. It offers retail banking, business banking, real estate, commercial, agriculture and consumer loans and mortgage origination services.

