Swiss National Bank Lowers Stock Holdings in New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB)

Swiss National Bank trimmed its position in shares of New York Community Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:NYCB) by 3.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,022,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 37,400 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.22% of New York Community Bancorp worth $11,268,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in New York Community Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. CWM LLC raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in New York Community Bancorp by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank acquired a new stake in New York Community Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 55.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Ronald A. Rosenfeld bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.35 per share, for a total transaction of $247,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Lawrence J. Savarese bought 3,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $11.71 per share, for a total transaction of $43,327.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYCB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised New York Community Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $10.98 price target (down previously from $14.00) on shares of New York Community Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.75.

Shares of NYSE NYCB opened at $12.35 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. New York Community Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.72 and a fifty-two week high of $13.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.00.

New York Community Bancorp (NYSE:NYCB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. New York Community Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 34.32%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that New York Community Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, August 7th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. New York Community Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.16%.

About New York Community Bancorp

New York Community Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of multi-family loans on non-luxury rent-regulated buildings that feature below-market rents. It also offers financial products and services to individuals and businesses. The company was founded on July 20, 1993 and is headquartered in Westbury, NY.

